WWE Reportedly Expected To Come To Contract Agreement With Cody Rhodes

As previously noted, Cody and Brandi Rhodes have officially exited AEW, thus potentially paving the way for one or both to return to WWE. In a new update, it appears that possibility could be realized sooner rather than later.

According to WrestleVotes on Twitter, a source “fully anticipates” WWE and Cody Rhodes to come to an agreement on a deal.

“Spoke to a source just now that fully anticipates WWE coming to an agreement with Cody Rhodes. Unbelievable,” the account wrote.

Other reports have noted that the two parties have already been in contact with each other regarding Rhodes potentially returning to the company.

Rhodes’ most recent WWE match (as Stardust) came in a loss to Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) on a Superstars taping in May of 2016.