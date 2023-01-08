WWE Reportedly Interested In Tama Tonga

Fightful Select reports that WWE is interested in Tama Tonga, who recently competed at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and defeated WWE’s Karl Anderson. It’s said the interest “isn’t new”, and it was a topic of discussion in the NJPW locker room before Wrestle Kingdom.

Tonga was offered a WWE deal seven years ago, but turned it down to team with his brother, Tanga Loa, in NJPW. They never left, but they’ve also worked for Impact Wrestling and ROH in that time.

It was reported yesterday that WWE was also interested in Tonga’s other brother, Hikuleo.