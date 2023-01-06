wrestling / News

Note On Possible Reason Jay White Challenged Hikuleo To A ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ Match, Hikuleo’s Future

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hikuleo Image Credit: AEW

At NJPW New Year Dash, Jay White attacked Hikuleo and challenged him to a ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match. However, it may not be White that leaves, as has been speculated on social media. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has interest in Hikuleo. That might be why this stipulation was made, seemingly out of nowhere.

article topics :

Hikuleo (Leo Tonga), Joseph Lee

