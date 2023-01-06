wrestling / News
Note On Possible Reason Jay White Challenged Hikuleo To A ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ Match, Hikuleo’s Future
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
At NJPW New Year Dash, Jay White attacked Hikuleo and challenged him to a ‘Loser Leaves Japan’ match. However, it may not be White that leaves, as has been speculated on social media. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE has interest in Hikuleo. That might be why this stipulation was made, seemingly out of nowhere.
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Issues Press Release on Electing Himself, Former Co-Presidents to WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors
- Update on The Young Bucks’ Contract Negotiations With AEW
- Update on Kenny Omega Following NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Match