WWE Reportedly Made Murphy Delete A Post Explaining End of Angle With Mysterios

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE likely made Buddy Murphy delete a post on Instagram in which he tried to explain the end of his angle with the Mysterio family. Murphy, who was placed in an on-screen relationship with Aalyah Mysterio, disappeared from TV and when he returned the angle had been dropped.

He wrote at the time: “Let’s point out the obvious! The Mysterios used me! I never needed them! I’m beyond one of the most talent(ed) in-ring performers on the planet! Aalyah used me to be on tv and advance an acting career. Dominik used me so he had a reason to stand ringside. Rey was jealous that I became the new face of the cruiserweight(s) and he was left out of the discussion. They took what they wanted then they left me in the shadows! Sounds like my time in NXT.”

He did an unauthorized angle, which WWE reportedly frowns upon, so that’s likely why it was pulled. The challenge he made to Aleister Black last week for Wrestlemania is still up, however.