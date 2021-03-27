wrestling / News
Buddy Murphy Suggests A Match With Aleister Black At Wrestlemania
March 27, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Buddy Murphy asked Aleister Black about a possible match between the two at Wrestlemania.
He wrote: “Wonna steal the show’s at #WrestleMania @WWEAleister?”
At this time, neither wrestler is booked for the show. Black hasn’t appeared on WWE TV in months while Murphy’s last appearance was on an episode of Smackdown earlier this month.
Wonna steal the show’s at #WrestleMania @WWEAleister ? 😉
— Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 27, 2021
