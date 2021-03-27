wrestling / News

Buddy Murphy Suggests A Match With Aleister Black At Wrestlemania

March 27, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Murphy Raw Talk

In a post on Twitter, Buddy Murphy asked Aleister Black about a possible match between the two at Wrestlemania.

He wrote: “Wonna steal the show’s at #WrestleMania @WWEAleister?

At this time, neither wrestler is booked for the show. Black hasn’t appeared on WWE TV in months while Murphy’s last appearance was on an episode of Smackdown earlier this month.

