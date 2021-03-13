wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Attacks Cesaro During Match With Murphy, Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair Take Tag Loss
March 13, 2021 | Posted by
– Seth Rollins took an opportunity to assault Cesaro on Smackdown this week, taking his rival out during a match against Murphy. You can see a clip below from the segment, which saw Rollins cause a DQ when he assulted Cesaro, only to go face to face with Shinsuke Nakamura after:
– Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks are having trouble getting on the same page, as they had some tensions backstage and then ultimately lost to Natalya and Tamina thanks to distraction from Reginald:
