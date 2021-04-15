UPDATED: WWE Confirms Mojo Rawley’s Release

UPDATE: Mojo Rawley’s release is now official. WWE has confirmed Rawley’s exit, adding his name to the original post that announced the releases of Samoa Joe, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.

ORIGINAL: Another WWE release has reportedly taken place in Mojo Rawley. PWInsider reports that the company released Rawley today, though WWE has yet to publicly confirm it.

Rawley had been with WWE since 2015 and during his time he was a multiple-time 24/7 Champion and won the 2017 Andre the Giant Battle Royal. His last match for WWE was a loss to Shorty G in June 15th of last year.