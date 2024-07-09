– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Tyler Bate suffered a torn pectoral and tendon injury last week on WWE NXT. According to an update from Fightful, WWE still plans to use Bate’s tag team partner, Pete Dunne, on TV moving forward.

Pete Dunne returned to his old ring name after being called Butch in The Brawling Brutes earlier this year. He formed a tag team duo with Tyler Bate called the New Catch Republic. Bate revealed today that he’s already undergone a successful surgery to have his injury repaired.