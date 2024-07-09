– As previously reported, Tyler Bate has been sidelined with an injury. The wrestler noted on his Instagram today that he suffered a torn left pectoral and tendon during last week’s NXT. He also revealed he underwent successful surgery to have it repaired yesterday. Bate wrote the following:

“Tore my left pectoral major & tendon off the bone last week at NXT. Surgery yesterday was successful and all has been put back where it belongs. I’ll be gone for some time while I recover, try not to miss me too much. I’m in good spirits and looking forward to seeing you all again soon, lots of love, b i g s t r o n g b o i.”