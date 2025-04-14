Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW World War 3 ’95  

-We are moving along in my weekly Nitro reviews and it has led to this PPV. As noted below this show only did 90,000 buys which is the lowest for a WCW show since Great American Bash 92 and the lowest to feature Hulk Hogan on the card to this point. It would get worse next month, but we will get there. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Tony Schiavone and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Date: Nov. 26, 1995

-Norfolk Scope, Norfolk, VA

-Attendance: 12,000

-PPV Buys: 90,0000

-The Scope was always a cool looking venue! Tony Schiavone welcomes us to show and his pick is Hulk Hogan and The Brain picks Randy Savage and then hedges his bet with The Giant and then Ric Flair.

-Mean Gene is with Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and Sting. Hogan knows who his friends are and he tears off the black shirt and bandana which gets a pop from the crowd. They burn the black threads as Hogan says he will never turn to the dark side again. About that! Sting and Savage celebrate as everyone is happy and apologizing. We go a little crazier as Hogan brings up the dirt sheets saying Savage’s arm is legit injured, but that was all a plan. He then he yells, “observe this,” and and burns a copy of The Observer Newsletter professing they are old news and the internet is the future. This was something man, but the crowd enjoyed it even if that last part went over their heads.

WCW World Television Title: Johnny B. Badd (c) vs. Diamond Dallas Page (w/ The Diamond Doll)

-Winner takes home The TV Title and the services of Kimberly. This match is happening in the middle ring. I always thought those seats behind this ring and between the other two rings were so cool. It’s like a mosh pit section! I am sure there are some floor seats with restricted views with this setup. They immediately brawl to the floor and Page gets sent shoulder first into the post. He suckers Badd back in and lands a double axe. Badd ducks a clothesline and gets a cross-body, but Page rolls through for a two count. Samoan Drop from Badd gets two! Badd takes it to the mat with a side headlock. Page fights his way to his feet and gets a top wrist-lock. He pulls the hair to get Badd down. He rolls around and ends up with an arm wringer. Badd goes back to the hair and hooks an arm-bar. Badd rolls and flips to escape, but Page back to the hair. Badd goes to the hair as well and Heenan complains after cheering for Page’s hair pulling. That’s our Brain! Fake-out dive by Badd and then he gets a sling shot cross-body. I am still amazed that fake out is Rey’s 6-1-9. Page hides behind Kimberly and that lets Page send Badd into the railing. Belly to back suplex back in the ring by Page. What’s fun is that these two have just shown up in my journey through 1991. Four years later they have evolved and greatly improved in the ring. Page controls and wants a 10 from Kimberly, but she shakes her head. He gets a shoulder to the ribs in the corner and again looks for that 10, but no dice. He tries another, but Badd falls down to avoid and Page goes shoulder first into the post. I liked that sell from Badd as he didn’t have a burst of energy where he moved, but instead basically fainted. Page still in control and sets for a backdrop, but Badd lands a kick to the chest. He pulls himself up by the ropes and starts firing off right hands, but is still selling the beating. Page misses a spinning clothesline and Badd hits one of his own. He asks for a 10 Plus and Kimberly gives it to him to pop the crowd. This is fun! Sit-out powerbomb gets two and the crowd is pissed! Page gets an elbow up in the corner and puts his feet on the ropes, but Badd is out at two. Tilt-a-whirl suplex gets two! Badd counters that into a pin that also gets two. Head scissors from Badd as Page went to the wheel one time to many. The Badd Mood is blocked as Page gets his knees up. Page powers Badd up and hits a gut-buster for two! He tries another, but Badd floats over. Page blocks that with a well placed elbow to the jaw. Tombstone, but Badd reverses and hits one of his own. This crowd is great so far! Badd gets two off the Tombstone as Brain questions if Kimberly is worth it. Somersault Plancha to the floor from Badd and he fires Page back into the ring. Bad Mood hits this time and Badd gets the pin at 12:33.

Winner and Still WCW Television Champion: Johnny B. Badd via pin at 12:33

-This was wonderful as Page was working hard to find his niche and it’s why I never had issues with him getting pushed up the card. The man worked his ass off to get better and found that thing that connected with the crowd. These two had good chemistry and the crowd was into all of this. The finish was kind of abrupt, but it made sense as Page had nothing left and just wasn’t to the level of Badd at this point. ****

-Kimberly looks stunned, but ends up hugging Badd. He holds up the 10+ sign for her

-Gene plugs The Hotline and mentions we have not heard the last of the WWF Steroid Scandal. That is some awesome shade throwing while also making a buck for himself. Badd shows up and offers Kimberly the chance to be his manager, but will let her decide what she wants to do and won’t hold her to the stipulation. She tells us the best man truly won tonight.

Taped Fist Match: Big Bubba vs. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan

-They are paying off the issues these two have had on Nitro here. So good on them! This match would have SLAPPED back in the 80s in Mid-South or JCP. Both men have their fists taped and Duggan attacks Bubba as he makes his way to the ring. Poor sport! He sends Bubba into the apron of Ring 3 and fires away with right hands. He rolls Bubba into the ring and hits another heavy right hand. I still haven’t heard a bell, but the ref is counting Bubba down. Duggan goes to use the 2×4 but Bubba begs off and lands a right to the gut. Duggan ducks a clothesline and gets two of his own. A third one sends Bubba over the top and to the floor. Heenan questions why everyone has to fight on the floor and quickly gets out of the way. I am sure he was so happy when they moved them away from ring side. Still no bell, so I will just roll with a time I find online. Cool spot as Duggan wedges Bubba’s head between two ring posts and lands a right hand. Duggan tries to come off the apron, but Bubba moves and Duggan goes ribs first into the railing of the mosh pit section. I wonder how much more they charged for those seats? Bubba lands an uppercut and the crowd is not happy. This crowd has been great so far. Bubba with a punch that looked like it completely missed. He makes sure the next batch connects with Duggan’s forehead. Bubba steps on Duggan’s throat to choke and they end up on the floor. Credit to them for taking the fight to all three rings. Wish more people would have done that in the four years they had this show. Bubba pulls out more tape and wraps it across his knuckles. Heenan: “I’d choke him with the tape or tie him to the ropes.” He’s The Brain! Duggan back with a shoulder block and both men end up falling down from it. Tony is a wet blanket and wonders if the ref should be counting them out when they switch rings. Who needs official rings? Just let them go! Bubba takes Brain’s advice and uses the tape to tie Duggan to the top rope. Bubba charges and runs right into a punch from Duggan. Bubba charges again and gets backdropped to the floor and takes a nasty bump as he his his back off the apron. Ouch! Duggan gets a slam as it looks like Bubba is bleeding a little bit from his forehead. Duggan hits the running clothesline and here comes VK Wallstreet. He has a chain wrapped around his fist, so Duggan decks him in the guy with the board. Bubba has the chain now though and he lands an uppercut. The ref starts his count and Buuba is up before 10 which gives him the win by KO at 10:08.

Winner: Big Bubba via KO at 10:08

-I enjoyed this more than most out there, as seeing two big dudes just punch each other in the face repeatedly was kind of entertaining. The crowd was into it as well. *1/2

-Funny moment as Bubba rolls out and onto the announce table and you can hear the panic in Heenan’s voice. “Tell them how great I am Bobby.”

-Chat with WCW Stars on CompuServe! Someone out there reading has no clue what that means. I know when my son ends up reading these years down the road, he will have questions.

-Gene is with Ric Flair and they really love him in Norfolk! He covers most of the catchphrases which is all the crowd wants to hear as they Wooo along with him. His master plan is apparently getting a everyone in a 60 Man Battle Royal so he can win The World Title. It would have been a cool like nod if they hinted at Flair winning the WWF Title in The Royal Rumble.

Cutie Suzuki and Mayumi Ozaki vs. Bull Nakana and Akira Hokuto (w/ Sonny Onoo)

-Mike Tenay joins Tony and Bobby for this one. Nakano and Houto attack before the belly and hit Mayumi with a double clothesline. Bull throws Ozaki across the ring by the hair and the crowd is blown away by what they are seeing. Hokuto gets the tag and comes off with an elbow to the back and she goes to th chair as well. She hooks a submission and plays keep away from the corner in a fun spot. Hokuto teasing Cutie as she tortures Ozaki is fun! Bull back in and she bites the hand. Bull takes Ozaki down by the hair again and lifts her off the mat with a choke. Hokuto off the top again and Bull gets a splash for two. Ozaki fires up and goes crazy fist, but Bull just stares at her and slugs her down with one blow. Awesome! Ozaki comes off the middle ropes with a shot and then a DDT to finally make the tag. Cutie in and she catches Hokuto with a dropkick. She hooks a half-crab and then Ozaki gets one on Bull as the crowd pops. Suzuki goes back to the half-crab but Bull breaks that up. She plants Suzuki with a powerbomb and then tries a moonsault, but Suzuki moves. Cutie and Ozaki take turns coming off the top with stomps and the crowd reaction is pretty awesome. Double suplex by Bull, but Hokuto misses a splash off the top. Bull pulls both women off the top and Hokuto comes off the top with a crossbody. Stereo ranas get a two count. Stereo crossbody from the top gets two. Half Nelson suplex into a bridge gets two. Another suplex and the crowd is just groaning over every move at this point. Bull misses a double clothesline, but Hokuto hits a dropkick from the top on both women. She then comes off the top with a somersault dive on both women on the floor. DOOMSDAY DEVICE on Ozaki, but Suzuki makes the save. Bull up top and ends this with a guillotine legdro at 9:16. Fantastic!

Winners: Bull Nakano and Akira Hokuto

-This was great as they went out there and had the crowd popping for everything they were doing. It was a bit chaotic at times, but this was a showcase for them and they ran with it. ****

-Gene is with Jimmy Hart and Lex Luger. He has Macho later tonight and then the Battle Royal.

WCW United States Heavyweight Championship: Kensuke Sasaki (c) (w/ Sonny Onoo) vs. Chris Benoit

-Lockup to start and Benoit fires off chops and stomps in the corner. He then flashes the Horsemen sign as he is fresh of becoming the newest member. Sasaki takes Benoit to the corner and lays in his own chops. Cool! Another go and Benoit gets back control. Sasaki transitions into an arm-bar, but Benoit counters by taking it to the mat. He hooks a hammerlock and then floats over into a front face lock. Sasaki backdrops out to escape. Another go as we get a Test of Strength which we have learned this week that Vince McMahon hates that spot. Benoit counters into a top wrist lock and takes Sasaki to the mat again. Schiavone mentions they have seen the influx of Japanese wrestlers and they are great, but we will have to see if they are better than the stars of WCW. Yes, that is going somewhere! Sasaki breaks and gets a slam and then another hard one for one. The crowd is a little burned out here after that last match. Sasaki getting upstaged by his wife! Sasaki gets a Gorilla Press Slam! Benoit sends Sasaki to the floor and hits a dive through the ropes. Back in the ring Benoit gets a head scissors as it looks like an usher is having words with someone in the most pit section. We take time to get Sonny on commentary and he has worked a deal with Bobby Heenan for Starrcade. Benoit snaps off a pair of Germans, but Sasaki runs him down with a clothesline. TOMBSTONE but Benoit turns it into one of his own and plants Sasaki with it. Top Rope Headbutt gets two! To the corner for chops and then Benoit brings Sasaki down with a rana for two. Sasaki is tired of getting boots to the chest, so he just picks Benoit up and drops him with a modified spinebuster. Benoit back with a clothesline, but Sasaki rebounds off it and delivers one of his own. Brainbuster finishes clean at 10:00.

Winner and Still WCW US Heavyweight Champion: Kensuke Sasaki via pin at 10:00

-Solid match, but the crowd never got into it. ***

-Gene is with The Giant, Kevin Sullivan, and Jimmy Hart. Jimmy mentions Giant’s father, so we are still running with that. The Dungeon is going to make sure Giant walks out. Giant knows it will come down to him and Hogan and he will “kick his butt to Kalamazoo.” I forgot Giant used simple rhymes in his early promos.

-Starrcade! Dec 27th! Wednesday Night! For whatever reason, I don’t remember PPVs at this time being on any day other than Sunday.

-Recap of the Luger/Savage issues!

-Mean Gene is with Macho and Gene asks him about the damaged arm, but Hogan told us earlier that was all a rouse. Savage says he is 1 million percent!

”Macho Man” Randy Savage vs. Lex Luger (w/ Jimmy Hart)

-Savage attacks at the belly and lands a back elbow. Savage’s healthy arm has a massive wrap on it here. He chokes Luger in the ropes and then uses the boot to choke as well. Whip to the corner as Heenan asks why the arm is wrapped if it’s okay. Again, it’s why he is The Brain! Savage hooks a Boston Crab, but Savage doesn’t sit down far enough and Luger is able to get to the ropes. Right hand knocks Luger off the apron and they start brawling on the floor. Savage sends Luger into the railing a few times as Heenan questions why they are going full force here knowing The Battle Royal is soon. Back in the ring Savage gets a slam and heads up top, but Jimmy Hart is on the apron. Savage hits The Flying Elbow, but the ref is with Hart. Savage tries to send Luger into Jimmy, but he moves and Luger splats on the floor. Heenan advises Luger to take listen to the count and get back in at eighteen. That has to be a mistake as I don’t remember WCW having a 20 count on the floor. Luger turns things around and sends Savage into the apron and then gets The Rack on the floor, Hart lets Luger know where the ref is at with his count, so he gets back in to break. Savage is basically out, so Luger puts him in the arm and hooks an arm-bar on the damaged arm and Savage passes out at 5;28.

Winner: Lex Luger via pin at 5:28

-Weird match as Savage dominated, made one mistake and Luger put him away with ease after that. Luger finishing with an armbar on the “healthy” arm kind of contradicts what Hogan said earlier in the show. *

-Sting is out and he plays Lex whisperer again and Lex releases the hold. He leaves with Jimmy as Sting checks on Macho.

Ric Flair vs. Sting

-They had just wrestled on Nitro thanks to a fan vote, but it wasn’t enough for Sting as he is still out for blood after the fantastic betrayal at Halloween Havoc. For some reason Flair tries mind games to start so Sting punches him in the face. Flair is awesome as he just calmly goes into ring two and starts strutting. That’s great! Sting and the ref follow, so let’s just continue there. Gorilla Press Slam from Sting and Flair begs off. He calmly pokes Sting in the eye with his thumb. Cool! Sting has a LA Chargers look going tonight with the paint and gear. Tony mentions it is every man for themselves in the Battle Royal, but Heenan calls him a naive soul as the Horsemen will be there for Flair. Sting corners Flair and gets the 10 count punch in the corner as the fans are counting along. Flair goes to Ring 3 because might as well and for some reason Colonel Parker and Sister Sherri are making out in the entrance ramp. Flair throws a chop and Sting just eats that and fires off right hands and then kicks to the guy. Popeye punch knocks Flair to the mat and a clothesline sends him to the floor. Flair has had enough and starts walking towards the back, but changes his mind. Flair suckers Sting in, but tries chops and again, not happening. Sting with another Gorilla Press Slam and Flair bails again. Heenan: “Flair may have run out of rings.” I know he means wrestling rings, but with all the marriages it could be taken another way. Sting misses a Stinger Splash on the floor and crashes into the railing. Now the chops have some effect. Flair wants to use a chair, but the ref puts a stop to that. We are back in the ring we started and now Flair is in control. Sting eats another chop and grabs Flair by the throat, but Flair gives him a massive uppercut to the balls! Damn! Parker and Sherri are watching from the interview area. Weird! Flair whips Sting into the corner and then drops a knee before strutting. The crowd really loves both these men! They are probably having a blast out there. Flair stomps the knee and fires off some kicks as he preps for the figure-four. More strutting and wooing! Great touch as Flair asks the ref to check the time and then pitches Sting over the top to the floor. That’s fantastic! Sting takes a chop and starts hobbling around the ring. Flair grinds his face across the apron and the match goes to Ring 3. Chop-block! Flair rips at the mouth and face while Patrick starts a five count. Belly to back suplex and now it’s the figure-four to a big pop. Flair adds the cool touch of throwing punches at the knee. He then screws up by slapping Sting in the face, which wakes him up and he turns the hold. Flair is forced to release and tries a backslide, but Sting wins that battle and gets a two count. Flair pushes Patrick who shoves Flair on his ass. Flair back with a chop and he poses, but Sting is just staring a hole through him. Flair makes Sting chase and we are back in Ring One. Gorilla Press Slam followed by a series of clotheslines. Flair back to the eyes. Classic! Flair heads up top, but Sting slams him off! Flair goes upside down and tries to run the apron, but Sting with a clothesline. Mounted punches in the corner again, but Flair tries an inverted atomic drop. No dice and Sting decks him. They fight on top and Sting hits a superplex! He gets The Scorpion Deathlock and Flair gives it up at 14:32.

Winner: Sting via submission at 14:32

-It’s Flair vs. Sting and it’s nearly always fantastic! I loved all the little touches in this match and the crowd was just popping for everything. When they have matches like this it makes hate what they made them do at Starrcade 90 even more. ****

-Video package recapping why this 3 Ring 60 Man Battle Royale is for the WCW World Title.

-Hulk Hogan is with Gene and he is focused on The Giant, but if it comes down to his friends, Sting and Macho are marked men.

-We get more people on commentary as each ring has their own team. We already know about Tony and Bobby at Ring One. We have Dusty Rhodes and Eric Bischoff at Ring Two. Chris Cruise and Larry Zbyszko are handling duties at Ring Three.

WCW Title: World War 3 Battle Royal

-Arn Anderson, Alex Wright, Brian Knobbs, Ricky Barrio, David Taylor, Scott Armstrong, Sting, Joey Maggs, Pez Watley, Disco Inferno, Meng, Stevie Ray, Mark Starr, Buddy Lee Parker, James Earl, Lex Luger, Eddie Guerrero, Cobra, The Giant, Mr. Wonderful, Chris Kanyon (he was in WCW in 1995?), Bobby Walker, Bobby Eaton, Chris Benoit, Randy Savage, Marcus Bagwell, The Yeti (who is a ninja now), Kurasawa, High Morrus, Zodiak, VK Wallstreet, Diamond Dallas Page, Scott Norton, Brian Pillman, Craig Pitman, One Man Gang, Super Assassin #2, Mr. JL, Bunkhouse Buck, Kensuke Sasaki, Mike Winter, Shark, Steve Armstrong, Hawk, Dave Sullivan, Scotty Riggs, Johnny B. Bad, Big Train Bart, Steve Regal, Dick Slater, Max Muscle, Super Assassin, Fidel, Kevin Sullivan, Jerry Sags, Jim Duggan, Booker T, Big Bubba, Ric Flair, and Hulk Hogan.

-So as noted we have three rings with 30 men in each ring. When each ring gets down to around 10, they all converge to one ring and the winner is the WCW World Heavyweight Champion. It certainly has a cool look. Regal’s facial expressions as Buffer does his spiel is fantastic. He is just wide eyed and frantically looking around at all the people that surround him. Prepare for tri screen with this one and jumping around to the different announce teams. Yeti was already eliminated just to make sure we all know he is a joke, but we will always have The Halloween Havoc Dry Hump of Doom! I still have no recollection of Kaynon being in WCW in 1995. The crowd is popping for everything so on that front this match is working for the live crowd. Hogan is carrying Flair on the floor from one right to another though I think they are both still in the match. Mike Winter was eliminated as well so we whoever had him in their fantasy drawing is pissed. Probably pissed when they picked his name. Hawk is beating on Flair while a gang of heels are trying to eliminate Hulk Hogan. I am just looking for interesting pairings and see Regal trading blows with Dick Slater. Kanyon is choking Randy Savage in the corner. Booker T nearly has Sullivan dumped, but he lands on the apron. Mark Star is the third man out thanks to Brian Knobbs. State Patrol are gone and start shoving each other. Pillman and Benoit are working together in their ring which seems like a smart thing to do. Goodbye Bunkhouse Buck! Lex Luger and Mr. Wonderful are fighting it out on the floor, but neither is out. Cobra is also gone as Ring Two is down six men now. Giant is throwing blows at Meng which is weird as they are both Dungeon of Doom and who goes after Meng? Ring Three still has 18 men left which is kind of crazy as the dead wood don’t need to spend that much time in a match like this. They are dead wood for a reason! Big Train Bart is gone! On the floor Arn Anderson takes a backdrop from Luger. I think Max Muscle is gone! So sorry for the Max Muscle fans out there. There goes Fidel! Dick Slater beating on Hulk Hogan while Shark and Sullivan try to help get him to the floor. Pittman tosses Bobby Walker! Giant goes on a run as he eliminates five men including Stevie Ray and Brian Knobbs. There goes Pez! Sting jumps on The Giant’s back to hook a sleeper. Ring Two is down to less than ten, so they get sent to Ring One. This puts Giant and Hogan in the same ring and ends the night for Dusty and Eric. Arn and Luger continue to have their own personal brawl on the floor. Sting is stalking Flair around the ring because they can’t help themselves. Scott Norton is gone which drops Ring Three down to 10 and they are sent to Ring One. Randy Savage and DDP start going at it 18 months before that would mean anything. Cool! The crowd starts a Hogan chant as we have somewhere around 30 people left in this thing. It’s way too many for one ring I will say that! What’s left of The Dungeon attack Hogan and choke him out on the mat. Pittman actually puts on an arm breaker amongst all the men in the ring. Kurasawa is gone! Joey Maggs is also gone and he had to be the biggest long shot to make the final ring. Giant slaps Bubba in the chest and I am sure that’s for his father, and I don’t mean Andre. I mean the other fake one that Bubba is going to harass him about in four years. Duggan eliminates Bubba, but he just calmly pulls Duggan out as well. The feud must continue! Someone gets taken away on a stretcher while Joey Maggs sells an arm injury on the floor. There goes Disco! We still have about 20 people in the ring. Dave Taylor is gone! Luger has spent more time fighting on the floor than in the ring. High Morrus attacks The Giant which is stupid. Hogan eliminates Sags and Booker T. There goes Sullivan as Savage and Luger now have their own match on the floor and then into Ring Three. Hogan and Giant get into it for the first time tonight. DDP is gone, but he pulls Badd out with him on the way down. That makes sense. Pitman gets tossed as does Chris Benoit. We are down to sixteen men! Kurasawa is the next one out. Meng gets sent packing by One Man Gang of all people. Sting and Flair find each other again because they can’t help themselves. Morrus backdrops Zodiak to the floor. Dungeon on Dugeon crime there! Morrus is tossed a few seconds later. Pillman is gone but he pulls Sasaki out as Hogan dumps Hawk. Hogan backdops Mr. Wonderful out and that’s kind of cool seeing them at this point in their careers after their rivalry in the 80s. It looks like we are down to 9 men. The two in there longer than you would expect is Gang and Eddie Guerrero. Arn catches Eddie with a spinebuster as Sting and Hogan work over Flair. Eddie gets tossed after a good run! Stinger Splash to Flair amd then one to Arn. The Mega Powers now team up on Gang. Giant with a choke slam to Savage! Sting catapults Arn into Flair on the top which sends him to the floor. Arn gets eliminated immediately after and we are down to six. Sting and Luger work together on The Giant, but can’t get him out. Hogan comes over and dumps Luger, Giant, and Sting. The Giant pulls Hogan under the bottom rope while Savage dumps One Man Gang and that leaves Savage as the only man in the ring and the ref declares him the winner at 29:40.

Winner and New WCW World Heavyweight Champion: “Macho Man” Randy Savage at 29:40

-I never disliked this match, but it is a lot to follow and with so many bodies it can be hard. The match was never boring and I enjoyed looking for people facing off that you would never see or old enemies renewing issues. This was their attempt to find something like The Rumble, but this is much harder to make into a good match. The ending was there to protect Hogan and continue his issues with The Giant, but it was smart to get the World Title away from that feud. Especially as Hogan’s appearances would start winding down as we get close to the seismic direction change six months away. I’ll give them points for trying something new and the work by some involved. Luger spending most of the time on the floor in an effort to stay in the match was kind of fun and Sting/Flair tormenting each other is always great. **

-Hogan slams Giant on the floor and then realizes what happening and he has beef with the decision. Some fans seem to be on Hogan’s side, but many are booing his tantrum. Heenan is all in his glory calling Hogan out for crying about the decision.

-There are more boos than cheers though when Savage gets announced as the new World Champion. Gene is in the ring and Hogan demonstrates that he was pulled under the bottom rope. I mean Hogan has a point, but ref can only call what he sees. See Bret Hart nearly two years later at Rumble 97. -Savage tells Hogan he lives by what it is, is what it is. Hogan polls the crowd and it gets a mixed reaction. Gene: “I don’t think that is going to stand up in court.” Savage says this is his dream and he doesn’t want a dark cloud hanging over the decision. Savage wants to see the film and Gene tells him tomorrow night on Nitro. Hogan congratulates Savage for now but after they see the film, he wants a shot at HIS belt. That’s cool with Savage and he shakes Hogan’s hand and they hug. Hogan raises the hand of Savage and they hug again.

-Tony and Bobby discuss the controversy and Heenan notes the ref’s decision is final. He rants against Hogan crying and not being able to get the job done tonight. One last plug for Nitro tomorrow and we are out.

-Thanks for reading!