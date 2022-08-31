WWE Reportedly Wants to Create Future Ideas and Shows Involving The Undertaker

– As previously noted, WWE will present The Undertaker’s 1 deadMan Show this Friday in Cardiff, Wales ahead of Clash at the Castle. PWInsider has an update on WWE working with The Undertaker on his one-man show events.

According to the report, fans can expect similar events in the future from WWE, and the company is said to be working on coming up with additional ways to use The Undertaker following his retirement from in-ring competition. Additionally, The Undertaker is “above and beyond” all of the other personalities from WWE, in terms of engagement and popularity, who have retired from the but remained a part of WWE’s licensing and marketing of a specific character. With that in mind, WWE wants to continue to use THe Undertaker in a similar capacity moving forward and wants to continue creating ideas to use him.

Shortly before the former WWE Champion retired for his in-ring career, Netflix released a WWE-themed special called Escape The Undertaker starring the WWE Hall of Famer and The New Day. WWE will present two presentations of The Undertaker’s 1 deadMan Show on Friday, Sept. 2 at the New Theatre in Cardiff, Wales.