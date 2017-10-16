WWE Responds to Claim That TRT and HGH Are Allowed Under Wellness Policy

– WWE has issued a statement responding to claims that the company allows the use of TRT and HGH under the Wellness Policy. The response came after nutritionist Dave Palumbo, who works with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, appeared on The Matt Riviera Show. In the interview, Riviera began asking how Triple H could have gotten in such great shape for Wrestlemania. That let to a conversation about what WWE talents can take under the Wellness Policy, during which Palumbo said, “They’re [WWE Talents] allowed to take hormone replacement. They can go to an HRT place and get testosterone replacement, 100 mg a week, whatever they prescribe nowadays. Those are acceptable. A lot of the wrestlers do it. It’s not for me to say who’s using what, but they’re very minimal doses.”

PWInsider asked WWE about the statement, to which they said, “WWE’s comprehensive Talent Wellness Policy, which is administered by an independent, third-party, clearly states hGH and hCG are among a long list of banned substances, however, due to certain medical conditions, there are a variety of therapeutic exemptions that account for approximately 7% of our contracted talent.”

You can listen to the Riviera show in question below.