WWE News: Sarray Returning to NXT Soon, Ivy Nile Beats Kay Lee Ray

– Sarray made her first appearance on WWE NXT in a while, courtesy of a vignette that teased a tweak to her character. The Japanese star appeared in the following vignette in which she said that she returned to Japan after suffering her losing streak in NXT. During her time back home, she said she found a necklace given to her by her grandmother who always encouraged her to never give up. Sarray was wearing a different look with glasses and essentially a Japanese schoolgirl look.

It’s not clear if this is a true change to her character or just a difference in how she was presented in this vignette.

– Ivy Nile defeated Kay Lee Ray on tonight’s show after Mandy Rose caused a distraction. That led to a beatbdown of Ray by Toxic Attraction until Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta came out for the save: