WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Complete Results 8.20.2022: WWE RAW Women’s Title, WWE 24/7 Title, And More

WWE held the Saturday Night’s Main Event in Kingston, Ontario live on August 20. You can get full results (h/t to Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below.

*Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & Bayley (w/ Io Sky)

*Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) def. Mustafa Ali

*WWE 24/7 Title: Dana Brooke def. Nikki ASH and Tamina Snuka

*Theory def. Dolph Ziggler. Afterward, Theory is confronted and given a stunner by Kevin Owens.

*The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy

*WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair def. Io Sky (w/ Bayley) via DQ after Dakota Kai and Bayley commit interference.

*Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins