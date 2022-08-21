wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Complete Results 8.20.2022: WWE RAW Women’s Title, WWE 24/7 Title, And More
WWE held the Saturday Night’s Main Event in Kingston, Ontario live on August 20. You can get full results (h/t to Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below.
*Alexa Bliss & Asuka def. Dakota Kai & Bayley (w/ Io Sky)
*Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) def. Mustafa Ali
*WWE 24/7 Title: Dana Brooke def. Nikki ASH and Tamina Snuka
*Theory def. Dolph Ziggler. Afterward, Theory is confronted and given a stunner by Kevin Owens.
*The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy
*WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair def. Io Sky (w/ Bayley) via DQ after Dakota Kai and Bayley commit interference.
*Street Fight: Riddle def. Seth Rollins
Both @trishstratuscom and @FightOwensFight indulge Theory’s selfie request!!! #wwekingston #KevinOwens #trishstratus pic.twitter.com/u33cZGcxJR
— Tomm (@TQSherwood) August 21, 2022
Unreal time. Couldn’t be more thankful to be here. #wwekingston pic.twitter.com/mh0dx5KXWF
— Tomm (@TQSherwood) August 21, 2022
Thank you Léanne!!
You’re the bEST!
I actually wore this gear tonight too!!!#WWEKingston #ESTies pic.twitter.com/TYwneUdrTx
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) August 21, 2022
Now that was fun! Thanks Kingston!! #WWEKingston https://t.co/yxedRauWVf
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) August 21, 2022