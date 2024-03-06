WWE News: Shawn Spears Picks Up Return Win On NXT, Luca Crusifino Joins D’Angelo Family

– Shawn Spears was victorious in his return match on this week’s WWE NXT. Spears, who made his surprise return on last week’s show, made short work of Uriah Connors, aka Brogan Finlay, on tonight’s show.

After the match he called Ridge Holland to come to the ring and mocked him. Holland came down and attacked Spears, beating him down and going to hit him with a chair that Spears gave to Holland, yelling at him to tap into his rage. Officials intervened and Holland tossed the chair aside, leaving.

– The D’Angelo Family is one man stronger after tonight’s show. Luca Crusifino, who has been dispensing legal advice in segments on NXT, was offered a spot as Tony D’Angelo’s consigliere and accepted: