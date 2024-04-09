WWE News: Sheamus Return Vignette Airs On Raw, Liv Morgan Attacks Rhea Ripley

– Sheamus is returning soon, with a vignette for the Celtic Warrior airing on this week’s WWE Raw. WWE aired a vignette for Sheamus on Monday’s show, as you can see below. No word on when he may return.

Sheamus has been out of action since his loss to Edge on the August 18th, 2023 episode of WWE Smackdown due to a shoulder injury he had been dealing with.

– Liv Morgan kicked her revenge tour into high gear on WWE Raw as she attacked Rhea Ripley backstage. Morgan blindsided Ripley in the hallways with a chair and then assaulted her until officials pulled her off: