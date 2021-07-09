WWE Smackdown Next Week Nearly Sold Out, Update on Summerslam & Money in the Bank Ticket Sales

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, which will be the first show on the road, is 800 tickets short of selling out. It’s entirely possible that the show will sell out by next Friday. It happens at the Toyota Center in Houston. RAW and Smackdown events at the venue typically sell around 13,000 tickets.

Money in the Bank on July 18 isn’t sold out yet, but there have been 9,700 tickets sold and the event is 243 short of capacity. On the secondary market, the get-in price is $67, which is the fifth strongest wrestling event on the market right now. It’s just short of the $68 price for the AEW Dynamite episode on July 21 in Garland, TX and WWE’s own show in Madison Square Garden on September 10, which is also $68.

Meanwhile, it was also noted that as of now, Summerslam on August 21 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has sold just over 38,000 tickets. The get-in price on the secondary market is at $48, which is low for a Las Vegas show.

The September 10 episode of Smackdown in Madison Square Garden officially went on sale yesterday. WWE put 7,574 tickets on sale and at this time, 5,800 have already gone out. 3,700 were comps were went to those who could get them ahead of time, like secondary sellers. WWE usually comps around 3,000 tickets due to business deals for shows at the Garden, while scalper buys were 600. Over 2,000 tickets were sold to the public, but it’s still too early to determine how well it will do. Here are some other updates:

* WWE RAW on July 19 in Dallas is at 6,900. RAW usually sells out the building with 14,500, but these are different times.

* A house show in Pittsburgh on July 24 has sold 5,800 with a sellout usually at around 14,000.

* A house show in Louisville on July 25 has sold 2,800. The venue usually holds 16,000 for a WWE event.

* RAW in Kansas City on July 26 has sold 4,500 in an arena that usually sells out at 14,500.

* Smackdown on July 30 in Minneapolis has sold 6,300 in an arena that sells out at 14,000.

* A house show on July 31 in Milwaukee has sold 3,300. The venue usually sells out at around 13,900 for wrestling.