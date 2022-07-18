WWE Smackdown Rating Holds Steady, Audience Ticks Down

The rating for this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown held even in the ratings, while the audience slipped from last week. Friday’s show drew a final 0.47 rating and 2.077 million viewers, per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. Those numbers are even with and down 2.4% respectively from the previous week’s 0.47 demo rating and 2.129 million.

The audience was the lowest for the show since the June 10th episode brought in 1.914 million viewers, and the demo rating’s tie is still the lowest since that same episode’s 0.44. Smackdown ranked #1 for the night among all programs, with a repeat of Shark Tank coming in at #2 with a 0.30 per Showbuzz Daily.

Smackdown is averaging a 0.519 demo rating and 2.131 million for 2022 to date, compared to a 0.556 demo rating and 2.099 million viewers for the same time period in 2021.