Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 7.15.22  

Hey there people, it’s Friday and that means more WWE Smackdown. This week the build to SummerSlam continues with matches to set up bouts for the event, Natalya will take on Smackdown women’s champion Liv Morgan despite Natalya getting obliterated by Ronda Rousey last week, and the tried and true tradition of singles matches between tag team competitors will continue when Jimmy Uso takes on Angelo Dawkins to continue the feud between the Street Profits and Usos. Theory will also be here again, and I’m pretty serious about the brand split being dissolved post SummerSlam as a working guess, and he’ll battle Madcap Moss. Last week Shinsuke Nakamura bested Ludwig Kaiser to potentially earn a shot at Intercontinental champion Gunther, and honestly if WWE lets Nakamura and Gunther actually have 10-15 minutes at some point for a match those two could turn in a certified banger so we’ll see if they continue that build this week or give it a week off. There’s still the New Day and Viking Raiders issue to continue, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will probably get teased again but not actually happen, and there’s question marks around the newly heel Lacey Evans and Maximum Male Models in as much as both will need some kind of concrete direction sooner rather than later. Oh, and I’m sure we’ll get more build to Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin. As a side note, there was less than 10 total minutes of wrestling time on the broadcast last week. Let that sink in, then let’s hope for something better this week.

Michael Cole is in the ring and welcomes us to the show before bringing out Pat McAfee who just signed a contract extension with the promotion. McAfee heads down to the ring, no entrance music unique to him as he’s just using the Smackdown theme. Cole heads back to the commentary table after handing the mic to McAfee, McAfee says it’s an honor to be in Orlando tonight. He takes this moment to apologize, he pauses here to acknowledge a “Pat” chant, then says he’s apologizing to the entire WWE Universe because his absence made us listen to Corey Graves for 2 hours and we had to deal with 17 minutes of Happy Corbin on commentary. Speaking for no one but myself, apology accepted but don’t do it again, because I can’t handle Graves and Cole as a duo. We get a couple of video recaps of the attack on McAfee at Money in the Bank then Corbin on commentary. McAfee says the best thing Corbin has ever done in WWE is celebrate Nakamura’s entrance the way Nakamura deserves to be celebrated, and there are no lies detected. Now it’s time for a trip down memory lane, McAfee reminds us that he and Corbin were roommates when they were rookies in the NFL, Corbin had hair, a bad body, only one bad tattoo, and he was willing to grind and do the work. Then once he got to WWE he turned into an insufferable douchebag who’d do anything for a joke. He mentions that we’re not TV-14 yet so douchebag Corbin is as far as he can go. At SummerSlam he’s going to slap Corbin around until he becomes a good member of society. McAfee will smack the bad ink off of Corbin, and a Corbin video from the back interrupts us. Corbin is glad that McAfee is back, but it’s a shame he’s too stupid to stay in his own lane on commentary. It was easy for Corbin to hurt McAfee, Corbin is a fighter while McAfee just used to punt footballs. Corbin would come out there right now and finish the job, but he contracted something after last week and shows off some discoloration on his arm. For now Corbin is staying away, but he’ll see McAfee at SummerSlam. McAfee says that isn’t monkey pox on Corbin, it’s an allergic reaction because Corbin is allergic to greatness. Since Corbin is faking a pox and hiding in the back then McAfee will move the show along and brings out Liv Morgan. It’s a little nuts how natural McAfee is on the mic, he’s really good at playing with the crowd and getting his point across.

After this break we’ll get Liv Morgan vs. Natalya.

Post break and here comes Natalya.

Match #1: Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

Natalya goes after Morgan right away with kicks and strikes. Morgan fires back with strikes of her own before Natalya takes her down with a side headlock. Side headlock from Morgan now, Natalya escapes with a head scissors and we get a stand off. Natalya slaps Morgan then they hit the ropes with a few awkwardly timed bits before Morgan lands a shotgun drop kick. Some various roll ups from Morgan but she can’t keep Natalya down yet, then she lands another drop kick. Natalya avoids a corner attack then slams Morgan down but Morgan avoids a drop kick and they trade roll ups again. Morgan heads to the apron and lands a kick then pulls Natalya onto the apron. Natalya tries the Sharpshooter on the apron, but Morgan blocks it and tries a Codebreaker but Natalya blocks and catapults her into the ring post and sends us to break.

We come back to Natalya working an Argentine backbreaker, Morgan with a sunset flip for a 2 count. Morgan lands a kick out of the corner then hits a second rope drop kick. Now Morgan starts to fire up with strikes and kicks then a drop kick to the back. Morgan avoids a discus clothesline, and they botch a modified Wing Clipper from Morgan. Some corner offense from Morgan but Natalya catches her and hits a German suplex for a 2 count. Natalya sets Morgan on the top rope, heads up with her and looks for a superplex, they struggle with balance then Morgan slips free and drops Natalya onto the buckles. Natalya catches a running Morgan with a sit out powerbomb for a near fall then grabs an Ankle Lock. Morgan reaches for the ropes, Natalya pulls her back but Morgan rolls through and sends Natalya into the ropes then hits her Codebreaker then a sloppy as hell ObLIVion ends things.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Liv Morgan won

Rating: 2 stars

I appreciate that these two got time and they tried to tell a story but the execution errors kept adding up as the match wore on.

Post match Kayla interviews Morgan and brings up that Ronda Rousey squashed Natalya last week while Morgan just had a tough match with her. Morgan knows she’s walking into SummerSlam as the underdog, but she’s been the underdog her entire life and after SummerSlam she’ll still be the champ.

Megan is in the back to interview Theory. Theory reminds us of how young he is, further proving Vince is fetishizing him, and he talks about his enemies on RAW and Smackdown. Paul Heyman interrupts this, he says Megan is better at this than Kayla before asking her to give him a moment with Theory. Heyman butters up Theory and brings up that he’s responsible for the biggest break in Theory’s career, he also knows that Theory cashing in on Roman at SummerSlam isn’t good business. He offers to help Theory out and set up a scheduled title match on a major event, Theory vs. Reigns for the title that could bring tons of prestige and box office. But if Theory cashes in unexpectedly that’s gone. Heyman offers to handle things for Theory. Theory thanks him for the advice, but he’s cashing in at SummerSlam and he’ll become the youngest uWu champion in history then he might need Heyman’s advice and could even hire him. Heyman stares daggers at Theory as Theory walks off.

Back to the ring here come the Viking Raiders. Well, actually it’s New Day in bad cosplay. They’ll do some talking after this break.

We come back to a recap of the Viking Raiders running over New Day again last week. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston have mics, they play with the crowd then debate the difference between Vikings and Pirates as Woods tries to do an accent. They claim that the Raiders played a lot of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and watched all the Thor movies, now they’re resorting to underhanded tactics. But it worked, which brings out the real Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar both have mics on the entrance stage. They claim the only words left to describe New Day when they’re done with them will be “mangled” and “broken”. Woods and Kofi mock the vocabulary of the Raiders then insult their looks. Ivar goes to speak, then just drops the mic and they march to the ring. Woods calls for backup and here come Shanky and Jinder Mahal to attack the Raiders. New Day with dives as well and the Raiders retreat, leaving the other two teams to celebrate in the ring. Jinder remains more than a little disgusted by the dancing of Shanky. Well that was technically a segment.

Kayla is in the back and interviews Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser. She shows us a replay of Shinsuke Nakamura beating Ludwig Kaiser last week, then Gunther laying in chops to Kaiser as punishment for his failure. Gunther says there’s no room for failure, they don’t lose as losing is unacceptable and has consequences. Next week we’ll get a rematch between Kaiser and Nakamura. Kaiser and Gunther trade words in German, Gunther then rips open the shirt of Kaiser and chops him again as Kayla looks horrified.

Aliyah heads to the ring, she’ll take on Lacey Evans after this break.

Naturally when we come back from break we get a video recap of Lacey Evans turning heel last week and laying out Aliyah. Evans comes out, but isn’t happy with her reception and demands her music be restarted before heading into the ring. Once in the ring Evans gets another mic, she may not be better than anyone in the arena but they’re damn sure not better than her. She reminds us of her military service and all she’s overcome obstacles that would crush the average American, and she’s still disgusted by the lack of appreciation. She calls herself a prime example of everything the nasties should be, but wont be and they hate it. She’s getting a bit of the “What” treatment now. But she’d like to apologize to anyone she’s offended with the simple truth, we get some obviously fake boos, and if the crowd wont accept her apology the crowd can go to hell. Evans then just heads out. No match I guess.

Next is a video recap of the Drew McIntyre vs. Butch bait and switch from last week. After that airs here comes Drew McIntyre in person, after this break he’ll allegedly face Sheamus. Yeah, no way that actually goes through the only question is if Butch gets killed again or if they trust Ridge Holland not to cripple another wrestler.

Post break Drew is in the ring posing and here comes Sheamus and company. The ring announcers announces Ridge Holland as the opponent, guess there’s a bit of faith in him again, let’s find out how misplaced it is. Butch gets the ring bell, and rings the bell when Sheamus is out of the ring while Ridge is in it.

Match #2: Drew McIntyre vs. Ridge Holland w/ Sheamus and Butch

Drew goes right after Ridge with strikes and chops, then he shows Ridge how to properly do a belly to belly suplex. Clubbing blows from Drew to Ridge then Sheamus pulls him out of the ring and to safety. Drew climbs out of the ring, avoids an attack from Butch which allows Ridge to shove Drew into the ring post. Back in the ring now and Ridge lands a diving elbow then a corner rush. Powerslam from Ridge gets a 1 count, seems like he just annoyed Drew. Ridge grabs a chin lock, Drew fights free with strikes then a clothesline. Drew fires up with a neckbreaker and sets for the Claymore. Butch takes a shot on the apron, Ridge hits a headbutt but Drew counters with one of his own then he drops Ridge with White Noise. Drew wants the Claymore, he hits it and we’re done.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Drew McIntyre won

Rating: 2 stars

Ridge is still incredibly uncoordinated in the ring, this was very nearly a squash bout to help keep Drew safe.

Theory heads to the ring, after this break he’ll take on Madcap Moss.

We come back to a recap of Brock Lesnar’s appearance on RAW, and Theory reminding us how Money in the Bank works. Brock throwing Otis around was impressive as heck though.

Megan is at gorilla to interview Madcap Moss. He says his strategy is to flatten the big head of Theory. Heyman interrupts again, to again praise Megan and then ask her to leave. He does the same “you know that I know that you know” thing he did to Theory earlier, and tries to sell Moss on taking out Theory. Heyman mentions the severe beating that Moss gave Corbin, and if Moss did the same thing to Theory that might allow Heyman to advocate for Moss to Roman Reigns and get him a title match at a major event. Moss considers, but that sounds like Heyman is worried about Theory cashing in at SummerSlam. Moss then heads to the ring.

All of that took enough time to send us to another break before the match starts.

There’s a video bit for Maximum Male Models, and next week they’ll be back for their beach wear collection, and we’ll get the debut of Maxxine Dupri. You know they had to talk Vince out of the that third “x” in her name.

Match #3: Theory vs. Madcap Moss

They tie up to get us going, Moss forces Theory into the corner then gives a clean break. Another tie up, Moss again overpowers Theory and they break out of the corner. Moss has had enough of this, he hits a mat return and then another one before mocking Theory. Theory fights back with an elbow and a side headlock then he shoulder blocks Moss down. Some posing from Theory, then Moss runs over Theory with a shoulder block and does his own posing. They hit the ropes, Moss manages to save a near botched grab out of the air then hits a fall away slam. Serious kudos to Moss for that save, that could have been ugly. Theory lays in some strikes and grabs a chin lock. Moss fights up to his feet but Theory starts bouncing in off of the turnbuckles. Moss fights back and slams Theory into the corner a few times then clotheslines Theory out of the ring. They start fighting on the floor, Moss goes to post Theory but Theory slips free then leap frogs a charging Moss and Moss runs himself into the ring steps and we head to break.

We come back to Theory sending Moss into the corner then he hits a rolling drop kick through the ropes for a 2 count. Theory grabs a chin lock, Moss fights free but Theory lays in strikes to retain control. Moss intercepts Theory with a Pounce and both men are down. Now Moss starts firing up and they trade strikes with Moss getting the better of things then he levels Theory with a clothesline. Shoulder strikes in the corner then Theory avoids a Punchline but he runs into a slightly awkward spinebuster from Moss. Theory avoids a powerbomb and hits a spinning back suplex for a 2 count. Moss avoids A Town Down but Theory snaps him over the top rope, then Moss floors him with a shoulder tackle and sends Theory off the apron to the floor. Moss follows Theory out of the ring but Theory belts him with the briefcase to cause the DQ.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Madcap Moss won via Disqualification

Rating: 2.5 stars

Average outing, they got time but neither of these guys is a ring general and the match showed it.

Post match Theory lays into Moss with the briefcase. Theory gets a mic as Moss is announced as the winner, he says no one cares who won the match and reminds us he’s got the MITB briefcase. This gets interrupted by Sami Zayn of all people, he laughs at the notion of Theory becoming the next uWu champion, and wont have Theory disrespecting the Tribal Chief like that. When you disrespect the Bloodline there are consequences, so as a representative of the Bloodline Sami is recommending that Theory apologize. Theory calls Sami the Bloodline suckup out here with one bad arm and nothing to do to Theory. Sami smiles, and here come the Usos, Theory immediately scampers away towards the ring, where Moss grabs him and lawn darts him into the ring post before sending him over the barricade.

The Usos head to the ring, after this break Jimmy will take on Angelo Dawkins and we’ll get the reveal of who the special guest ref is for their title match. I’m guessing it’ll be Sami Zayn.

Post break Sami Zayn has joined commentary as Angelo Dawkins heads to the ring.

Match #4: Jimmy Uso w/ Jey Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins w/ Montez Ford

They tie up and Dawkins forces Jimmy into the corner, they jockey for position before we get a clean break from Dawkins. Dawkins avoids a punch and hits a double leg takedown. Jimmy lands a back elbow, but Dawkins granby rolls away before running into a Samoan Drop. Dawkins to the apron, where Jimmy lands an enziguri to send him to the floor then tries a dive but runs into a right hand from Dawkins. Now Dawkins sends Jimmy out of the ring then stalks him and he Pounces Jimmy into the time keepers area in an impressive little spot, then we head to break again.

We come back to Jimmy being in control and he lands a hip attack. Dawkins pops up and lands a right hand that staggers Jimmy, then a clothesline to follow up. Jimmy lands a kick to the gut, but Dawkins comes off the ropes with a back elbow. Butterfly neckbreaker from Dawkins but that only gets a near fall. Corner offense from Dawkins then he lays out Jey, but as the ref checks on Jey Jimmy accidentally runs him over. Dawkins rolls up Jimmy with a school boy for the visual win but the ref is down. Jimmy lays out Dawkins with a super kick for his own visual win, and Ford going from wanting the ref to wake up to telling him to stay asleep was funny. Sky High from Dawkins gets the 3 count, but the right shoulder of Jimmy was visibly off the mat.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Angelo Dawkins won

Rating: 2.5 stars

The cut in the middle gutted this one, and the weird finishes being booked like this is just a little weird. I’m not sure what the purpose is of this angle but here we are.

Post match everyone argues about the finish, then here comes Adam Pearce to try and sort things out. Pearce brings up both teams have suffered due to bad calls from the refs, and reiterates we need a special guest ref for SummerSlam. Well Pearce has found the perfect man for the job, good old Double J, Jeff Jarrett. The Usos and Profits start brawling in the ring as Sami Zayn thinks he should have been the ref. Other refs come down to try and separate the brawling teams, they just brawl until the show ends.