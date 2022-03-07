WWE SmackDown Ratings, Viewership Up As Road To WrestleMania 38 Continues

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that last week’s edition of WWE SmackDown brought in 2.261 million viewers on FOX, which is up from the 2.11 million viewers for the prior episode of the show.

Meanwhile, in the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown earned a 0.59 rating, and that’s also up from the 0.57 rating for the previous edition.

According to Showbuzz Daily, SmackDown ranked No. 1 among broadcast primetime and cable originals.

SmackDown featured Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville in the main event, Ricochet defeating Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental title, and much more.