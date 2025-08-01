WWE Speed Reportedly Gone, No New Episodes Being Taped

– Is that all she wrote for WWE Speed? The last episode of WWE Speed debuted on X on July 9, but there haven’t been any new episodes of the show since then. There’s an update on the show’s status in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The Observer noted that WWE is no longer taping new episodes of SPeed, and the titles appear to be all but forgotten. The Newsletter speculates that the contract with X likely expired. Whether it will be renewed is unclear.

In asking WWE sources about the status of Speed, they don’t know one way or the other, noting that they are giving the impression that WWE Speed was so insignificant that no one has talked about it. WWE has yet to make an official word on the status of Speed and taping new episodes.

Sol Ruca currently holds the WWE Speed Women’s Championship. The men’s Speed Title is held by El Grande Americano. Mattel even revealed a new WWE Elite Andrade action figure at San Diego Comic-Con last week that featured a WWE Speed Title belt accessory.

If the WWE Speed Titles are phased out, WWE will have 21 active championships, including the WWE ID Championships.