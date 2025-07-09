wrestling / News
Sol Ruca Retains On Latest Episode of WWE Speed
July 9, 2025 | Posted by
The Women’s Speed Championship was on the line on the latest episode of WWE Speed, with Sol Ruca retaining. She defeated Alba Fyre in four minutes with the Sol Snatcher.
Ruca is in her first reign as champion and is only the second champion in the belt’s history. She’s held it for 83 days after defeating Candice LeRae on April 11.
TODAY on WWE Speed!
GOLD is on the line! Will @SolRucaWWE retain or will @wwe_alba emerge as the new champion? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uBGm9SKYye
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2025