wrestling / News

Sol Ruca Retains On Latest Episode of WWE Speed

July 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sol Ruca WWE Speed Image Credit: WWE

The Women’s Speed Championship was on the line on the latest episode of WWE Speed, with Sol Ruca retaining. She defeated Alba Fyre in four minutes with the Sol Snatcher.

Ruca is in her first reign as champion and is only the second champion in the belt’s history. She’s held it for 83 days after defeating Candice LeRae on April 11.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading