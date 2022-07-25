WWE News: Stock Closes Up 8% On The Day, WWE Rivals Clip, Attack Of The Show SDCC Panel

– WWE’s stock finished out Monday on a high from the opening price. As had been reported, the stock was up big throughout the day from the opening closing price of $69.81. At the time of close at 4 PM ET, the stock landed at $71.81 which is up $5.59 (8.44%) from the opening price.

The stock is currently slightly down to $71.70 (down $0.11 or 0.15%) from the closing price.

– WWE posted a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Rivals on A&E. The episode looked at Steve Austin vs. The Rock and the clip is described as follows:

“‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and The Rock each gain incredible popularity with the WWE Universe, engaging in an unforgettable sitdown interview heading into their match at WrestleMania 17.”

– G4 has posted the full panel from San Diego Comic-Con for Attack of the Show, which featured Xavier Woods on the panel:

