wrestling / News
WWE News: Stock Closes Up 8% On The Day, WWE Rivals Clip, Attack Of The Show SDCC Panel
– WWE’s stock finished out Monday on a high from the opening price. As had been reported, the stock was up big throughout the day from the opening closing price of $69.81. At the time of close at 4 PM ET, the stock landed at $71.81 which is up $5.59 (8.44%) from the opening price.
The stock is currently slightly down to $71.70 (down $0.11 or 0.15%) from the closing price.
– WWE posted a clip from last night’s episode of WWE Rivals on A&E. The episode looked at Steve Austin vs. The Rock and the clip is described as follows:
“‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and The Rock each gain incredible popularity with the WWE Universe, engaging in an unforgettable sitdown interview heading into their match at WrestleMania 17.”
– G4 has posted the full panel from San Diego Comic-Con for Attack of the Show, which featured Xavier Woods on the panel:
“Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock each gain incredible popularity with the WWE Universe, engaging in an unforgettable sitdown interview heading into their match at WrestleMania 17.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Vince’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Frustrated With Shane Over Royal Rumble 2022 Situation
- Becky Lynch Says She Wasn’t ‘Engineered In A Lab’, Plans To Leave WWE Summerslam As Champion
- More On Jonathan Gresham Allegedly Requesting ROH Release & How Tony Khan Communicates To Talent