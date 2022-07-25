wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Stock Continues To Go Up, Lineup For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs Finale, Kevin Owens PPV Available Online
July 25, 2022
– WWE stock continues to rise, as it’s currently at $71.52, up 7.97% from its opening price of $69.81. It went as high as $72.12 today. The closing price on Friday, minutes before Vince McMahon announced his retirement, was $66.21.
– The last two episodes of Miz & Mrs season three air tonight after RAW on the USA Network.
11 PM: “The IT family heads to Big Bear! Mike takes the opportunity to get Maryse back in ring shape.”
11:30 PM: “The IT Couple makes their triumphant return to Royal Rumble but a new move makes Mike worried.”
– Stonecutter Media has released a new PPV featuring matches of WWE’s Kevin Owens, back when he competed on the indies as Kevin Steen.
