WWE News: WWE Stock Continues To Go Up, Lineup For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs Finale, Kevin Owens PPV Available Online

– WWE stock continues to rise, as it’s currently at $71.52, up 7.97% from its opening price of $69.81. It went as high as $72.12 today. The closing price on Friday, minutes before Vince McMahon announced his retirement, was $66.21.

– The last two episodes of Miz & Mrs season three air tonight after RAW on the USA Network.

11 PM: “The IT family heads to Big Bear! Mike takes the opportunity to get Maryse back in ring shape.”

11:30 PM: “The IT Couple makes their triumphant return to Royal Rumble but a new move makes Mike worried.”

– Stonecutter Media has released a new PPV featuring matches of WWE’s Kevin Owens, back when he competed on the indies as Kevin Steen.