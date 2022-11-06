WWE Officially Announces Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown

Following their Undisputed Tag Team Championship win at Crown Jewel, the Usos are officially set to face The New Day on Smackdown. As noted, the Usos defeated the Brawling Brutes to retain their titles at the Saturday PPV. WWE has now made their defense against New Day, which was announced last week, official.

The Usos are on the verge of beating the New Day’s record of the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, with 476 days as of now compared to the New Day’s 483 days. The full preview reads: