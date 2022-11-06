wrestling / News
WWE Officially Announces Tag Team Title Match For Smackdown
Following their Undisputed Tag Team Championship win at Crown Jewel, the Usos are officially set to face The New Day on Smackdown. As noted, the Usos defeated the Brawling Brutes to retain their titles at the Saturday PPV. WWE has now made their defense against New Day, which was announced last week, official.
The Usos are on the verge of beating the New Day’s record of the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions, with 476 days as of now compared to the New Day’s 483 days. The full preview reads:
Records on the line as The Usos defend tag team gold against The New Day
History is on the line this Friday as The Usos defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day. If The Usos are victorious, they will be the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever, meaning that they would surpass The New Day’s previous record.
The New Day are not happy with this and seek to protect their record against The Usos.
Coming off their big win over The Brawling Brutes at WWE Crown Jewel, The Usos seem to have the momentum heading into this fierce contest. The two teams are no strangers to each other, having fought on multiple occasions, including a Hell in a Cell Match.
Will The New Day keep their record intact by dethroning The Usos, or will The Usos remain “the ones”? Find out Friday at 8/7C on FOX!
More Trending Stories
- Drew McIntyre Reportedly Worked WWE Crown Jewel While Ill
- Bray Wyatt Promises To Rewrite Ending To His Story, Uncle Howdy Interrupts Again (Pics, Video)
- More Backstage Notes on Today’s WWE Crown Jewel, Why MVP Isn’t There (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On His Issues With AEW’s Storylines, Responds to Tony Khan Saying WCW Had Matches Without Story