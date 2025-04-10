wrestling / News
WWE News: Triple H Looks Back At Old Gimmicks On The Tonight Show, Cody Rhodes Teases New Merch
– Triple H was asked about a couple of his old gimmicks during his appearance on The Tonight Show. As you can see from the clip below, the WWE CCO had his old characters of Terra Ryzing and Jean-Paul Levesque brought up by Jimmy Kimmel during his appearance on Tuesday night’s show:
.@TripleH opens up about his @WWE evolution 💪 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/ZnQsygMONk
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 9, 2025
– Cody Rhodes is teasing some new WrestleMania week merchandise. Rhodes posted to Twitter to retweet his Captain Collection of merch that he announced last month, writing:
“Was so happy with this collection and how well received it was, but knew I wanted to do something “fun” for Sin City…
Stay tuned”
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) April 9, 2025
