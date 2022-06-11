wrestling / News
WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
Riddle has earned a shot at Roman Reigns and the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, which will take place on next week’s Smackdown. On Friday night’s show, Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in the main event. By doing so, he earned a shot at Reigns for the championship on the June 17th episode. Had Riddle lost the match, he would have been banned from appearing on the brand.
Smackdown airs next week from Minneapolis and airs live on FOX.
