WWE News: Video Of Bayley vs. Meiko Satomura From Japan Show, Mattel SDCC Walkthrough

– A fan-shot video of Bayley and Meiko Satomura’s match from this weekend’s Japan live event tour is online. Bayley faced off with Satomura, who has announced she’ll retire next year, on the Saturday live event in Tokyo. The @TripleHobbies YouTube account posted video of the match, as you can see below:

– Ringside Collectibles posted a video of their walkthrough of the Matell/WWE display at San Diego Comic-Con as you can see below: