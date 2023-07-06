– Per Wrestlenomics (via PWInsider), WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures saw a drop in numbers this week. The A&E program averaged 263,000 viewers, decreasing from the previous week’s audience of 333,000 viewers.

Ratings were also down in the P18-49 key demo. The show drew a 0.07 rating, falling from last week’s 0.11 rating in the same key demo.

Numbers were also down for Stone Cold Takes on America. The July 2 episode averaged 181,000 viewers. Viewership dropped from last week’s episode, which drew 200,000 viewers. The show drew an 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s rating was 0.06.