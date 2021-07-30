wrestling / News

X-Division Championship Match Set For Impact Homecoming

July 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division Championship on this weekend’s Impact Homecoming event. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Josh Alexander will face Black Taurus of Decay with the championship on the line.

We’ll have an updated Homecoming card after the show. The event takes airs Saturday on Impact! Plus.

