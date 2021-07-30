wrestling / News
X-Division Championship Match Set For Impact Homecoming
July 29, 2021 | Posted by
Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division Championship on this weekend’s Impact Homecoming event. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Josh Alexander will face Black Taurus of Decay with the championship on the line.
We’ll have an updated Homecoming card after the show. The event takes airs Saturday on Impact! Plus.
.@Walking_Weapon will face @Taurusoriginal with the X-Division Championship on the line THIS SATURDAY at #Homecoming! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/GIAbCvAxn0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 30, 2021