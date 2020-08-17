Tommy Dreamer, Santana, Abyss, Others Comment On Death of Xavier

Several more wrestlers and wrestling personalities have commented on the passing of John “Xavier” Bedoya, including Tommy Dreamer, Santana, Abyss, and others.

Very sad to hear the passing of

John Xavier

Great talent good dude pic.twitter.com/PrH0FILHOk — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 17, 2020

Saddened to hear that John Xavier passed away. Always so kind and gracious. Fun person to be around and truly one of the good guys. God bless John. RiP. — Abyss (@TherealAbyss) August 17, 2020

So sad to hear of Xavier's passing. Personally and professionally, I knew John to be a stand-up guy who joined us in prayer many times before shows. I pray that his trip to heaven is a short one and his family finds peace and comfort in the Holy Spirit. — Kevin Kelly (@realkevinkelly) August 17, 2020