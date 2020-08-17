UPDATED: ROH Issues Statement on Xavier Passing Away At 43, Wrestlers Comment

UPDATE: Ring of Honor has issued a statement following the passing of former ROH Champion Xavier. The company’s statement reads:

Ring of Honor is saddened to learn of the passing of former ROH World Champion Xavier (John Bedoya). He was 43. A product of the New York independent wrestling scene, Xavier defeated Low Ki on Sept. 21, 2002 to become the second ROH World Champion. He held the title for 182 days before losing it to Samoa Joe on March 22, 2003. Xavier made his ROH debut on the company’s first show, The Era of Honor Begins, on Feb. 23, 2002, defeating Scoot Andrews. He last wrestled in ROH in 2007 and retired from pro wrestling in 2011. Xavier also competed in several mixed martial arts fights, beginning in 2009. Xavier was scheduled to come out of retirement to face Jay Lethal at the ROH Past vs. Present show this past March in Las Vegas, but the show was canceled due to the pandemic. ROH extends its deepest condolences to Xavier’s family, friends and fans.

In addition, several people have commented on Twitter including ROH’s Ian Riccaboni, Xavier’s old stablemate/rival Christopher Daniels, Zelina Vega, Isaiah Kassidy, and many more:

Man, gone way too soon. Always so nice when he'd swing by NYC for ROH events. Unheralded and under aporeciated. Was looking forward to calling his comeback match in ROH. Rest in Peace, Xavier. https://t.co/UH96AJh2zK — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 16, 2020

Rest In Peace Xavier. Thank you for the matches, both as opponent and partner. You will be missed. — Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels) August 17, 2020

So sad to hear about Xavier’s passing. Can’t believe it. He was so young, talented & such a nice person. He will be missed. Condolences to his family & friends. I knew him since I first started wrestling. I hate that I can’t that one pic of us, just 2 babies happy to wrestle. RIP — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) August 17, 2020

Ugh. Very saddened to hear of the passing of John “Xavier” Kirius. He was always a very cool person and a great athlete. I had several memorable matches with him. Especially in the mid 2000’s for Jersey All Pro Wrestling. Heartbreaking. Godspeed my friend. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) August 17, 2020

Speechless… Rest in Paradise Xavier. Thank you for everything you’ve done for Marq and I and for this business. You will be missed ❤️#RIPX #RIPNicoleBass pic.twitter.com/xGtfHzo1BR — Private Party (@IsiahKassidy) August 17, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of John Xavier. He was the 2nd ever @ringofhonor World Champion and was scheduled to come back to ROH at Past Vs Present in March before the event was canceled. My condolences to his friends and family. May he Rest In Peace. — Rhett Titus (@RhettTitusANX) August 17, 2020

RIP Xavier 🙏 Prayers for his Family — Cortez Castro (@RickyReyes01) August 17, 2020

Just learned my buddy Xavier has passed.Can’t believe it.Such a good friend I came up with on indys when I started wrestling in ‘01. Sad & shocked about this. Don’t know what happened,but prayers & condolences to his son he loved so much & his family. RIP my friend.😰#LikeWhoa pic.twitter.com/gifulJtkpw — ✨Velvet Sky✨ (@VelVelHoller) August 17, 2020

Godspeed, Xavier. Too young, too soon. Rest well, sir. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 17, 2020

RIP Xavier. So ahead of his time and talented. Way too young. — Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) August 17, 2020

RIP Xavier — Will Ferrara (@WillFerrara) August 17, 2020

I have no words. RIP Xavier — Eddie Kingston #BlackLivesMatter (@MadKing1981) August 17, 2020

Just heard about #Xavier passing away. I’m in total shock. I can’t seem to find out what happened. What an incredible talent and person. He was always so kind to me and was amazing to work with. RIP John — Cherry 🍒 (@FmrDivaCherry) August 17, 2020

RIP to Xavier. A great person. I vividly remember Fat Frank putting us on in an opener on a random JAPW show and we tore it up. So much so, that Frank booked us in a rematch on the next show. — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) August 17, 2020

ORIGINAL: Xavier, who was the second-ever ROH World Champion, has sadly passed away according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Xavier, real name John Bodeya, has died. Details around his passing are not yet known, though the site notes that but members of his family have confirmed the news with friends. He was 43 years old.

Bodeya was born and raised in New York City, and began training for a wrestling career under Tony Devito in 1995. He made his pro debut in 1997 and worked for companies like Impact Championship Wrestling and Jersey All-Pro Wrestling before he debuted for ROH in 2002, appearing on the promotion’s first-ever show. He faced the first-ever ROH Champion in Low Ki in September of that year and came out on top, beginning a title reign that lasted 182 days. During this time, he was a member of Christopher Daniels’ The Prophecy stable. After he he lost the title to Samoa Joe in March of 2003, he took a hiatus and when he returned he turned on The Prophecy and feuded with Daniels.

Xavier also had memorable runs in ROH as part of The Embassy in 2004 and then, after a couple of years away, returning in 2006 to challenge Bryan Danielson for the ROH World Championship. He also had a few appearances in WWE on Velocity in 2003 and 2005, plus one on Sunday Night Heat in 2007. Xavier transitioned away from wrestling to MMA in 2009 for two amateur bouts, going 1-1.

Before the pandemic hit, Xavier was scheduled to make a return appearance for ROH, facing Jay Lethal at the eventually-canceled ROH Past or Present that was set for March.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Kirius. He will be missed.