wrestling / News
Xavier vs. Jay Lethal Set For ROH Past vs. Present
February 3, 2020 | Posted by
Xavier is making his return to Ring of Honor, accepting Jay Lethal’s challenge for ROH Past or Present in March. Xavier, the second-ever ROH World Champion, was announced to face Lethal at the Las Vegas show, which takes place on March 14th.
Xavier last appeared for ROH in 2007. He last competed in a wrestling match in 2016 at ICW One Night Only. You can see his promo accepting Lethal’s challenge below:
Xavier accepts Jay Lethal’s challenge at #PastvsPresent March 14th in Las Vegas at Sam’s Town Live!
🎟https://t.co/D9ROLjOwAk pic.twitter.com/qhKCx7x6p2
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Reportedly “Obsessed” With Ilja Dragunov
- Eric Bischoff On How Japan Inspired the nWo, Solidifying the Idea While Talking With DDP
- Jim Ross Recalls Botched Finish to 2005 Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon Tearing Both Quads After Coming Out To the Ring
- Matt Hardy On Drew McIntyre’s Royal Rumble Win, Criticism of Brock Lesnar’s Early Rumble Dominance