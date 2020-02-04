Xavier vs. Jay Lethal Set For ROH Past vs. Present

Xavier is making his return to Ring of Honor, accepting Jay Lethal’s challenge for ROH Past or Present in March. Xavier, the second-ever ROH World Champion, was announced to face Lethal at the Las Vegas show, which takes place on March 14th.

Xavier last appeared for ROH in 2007. He last competed in a wrestling match in 2016 at ICW One Night Only. You can see his promo accepting Lethal’s challenge below: