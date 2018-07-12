Xavier Woods & Becky Lynch to Help Celebrate Rocket League’s Birthday

Xavier Woods & Becky Lynch will help celebrate Rocket League’s third birthday on July 19th. They announced the following…

On Thursday, July 19 from 3pm-9pm, join us and our friends to celebrate Rocket League all day long! The party is open to the public and every attendee will receive a FREE popcorn (while supplies last) to enjoy; the first 1,000 or so attendees will even receive a special third birthday poster! We’ll be joined throughout the day by some very special guests, including the Kinda Funny crew alongside Greg Miller who is the host of our festivities, WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Becky Lynch, and some European and North American Pro Rocket League Players.