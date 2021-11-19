Xavier Woods Found Out About WWE Releases While On G4 Livestream

Xavier Woods appears to have been on the air when he found out about WWE’s latest round of releases. As reported last night, WWE released several names in its latest round of cuts including Hit Row, Tegan Nox, John Morrison, and more.

Woods was on the YouTube livestream for G4’s Attack of the Show relaunch and was in the middle of a break (but with the stream still going) when the releases were announced, and you can see what appears to be him reacting with shock and getting up to walk off. Woods’ cohosts look on with concern as he walks off, saying something to them as he does. You can see the clip below.

Woods returned to the stream a short time later. The situation is somewhat similar to Adam Cole learning about Tyler Breeze’s release while he was streaming on his Twitch channel earlier this year.