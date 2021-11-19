WWE Releases John Morrison, Tegan Knox, Hit Row, More

WWE did another round of talent cuts on Thursday with Tegan Knox, John Morrison, Hit Row, and more released. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and PWInsider both report that the following names have been released:

*John Morrison

* Hit Row (Ashante Thee Adonis, Isaiah Scott and Top Dolla)

*Tegan Knox

*Drake Maverick

*Jaxson Ryker

*Shane Thorne

Both report that the usual budget cuts were cited as a reason for the releases. This is the latest round of cuts, following on a hefty series of 18 releases earlier this month which included Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Keith Lee, Eva Marie, Hit Row’s B-Fab, and more.