Xavier Woods Gives Update on Recovery Status
November 25, 2019 | Posted by
– Xavier Woods gave an update on his injury status in a new interview with CBS Sports’ Chuck Carroll. Woods, who underwent surgery last month to repair an achilles tendon injury, told Carroll there’s no timetable for his return yet.
The full interview will be posted soon, but on a post to Twitter Carroll quoted Woods as saying, “Could be 5 months. Could be 9 months. There’s a lot of wiggle room.”
Spoke with Xavier Woods. Told me no timetable for return from Achilles tear. "Could be 5 months. Could be 9 months. There's a lot of wiggle room." Interview soon on @CBSLocalSports. #WWE
— Chuck Carroll (@WrestleChuck) November 25, 2019
