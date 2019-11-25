wrestling / News

Xavier Woods Gives Update on Recovery Status

November 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Xavier Woods

– Xavier Woods gave an update on his injury status in a new interview with CBS Sports’ Chuck Carroll. Woods, who underwent surgery last month to repair an achilles tendon injury, told Carroll there’s no timetable for his return yet.

The full interview will be posted soon, but on a post to Twitter Carroll quoted Woods as saying, “Could be 5 months. Could be 9 months. There’s a lot of wiggle room.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading