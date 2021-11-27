Xavier Woods On Learning About Latest WWE Releases During G4 Livestream

Xavier Woods learned about the latest crop of WWE releases during a G4 Livestream, and he discussed the matter in a new interview. As reported last week, Woods learned about the round of releases that included Hit Row and John Morrison while the G4 stream he was on was live, and he spoke with Ariel Helwani about the situation.

“Yeah, it sucks, dude,” he said (per Wrestling Inc). “It sucks because those people are my friends, and some of those guys didn’t even get a chance to have a match on TV, you know? So, it always sucks hearing that news and I saw that floating around, too. Someone sent it to me and I legit, I just needed to take a second.”

He continued, “Because I knew like we still had an hour left of the live stream, and that is my job, I have to do my job, but I also had to check on my friends and make sure people are okay. I’m not trying to sound like ‘me, me,’ like, no. It’s just — obviously, it happens, it’s a job it happens everywhere, but that doesn’t make it suck any less when you’re not working with your friends anymore.”