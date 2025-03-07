wrestling / News

Zack Sabre Jr. Set For Three Events During GCW The Collective

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Sabre Jr. GCW The Collective 2025 Image Credit: GCW

Zack Sabre Jr. will compete at a trio of events during GCW’s The Collective over WrestleMania week. GCW announced that the NJPW star will be in action at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII on April 17th, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 on April 18th, and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch on April 19th.

His opponents for each show were not named in the announcement. All three shows will stream live on Triller TV+.

