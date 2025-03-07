wrestling / News
Zack Sabre Jr. Set For Three Events During GCW The Collective
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
Zack Sabre Jr. will compete at a trio of events during GCW’s The Collective over WrestleMania week. GCW announced that the NJPW star will be in action at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII on April 17th, Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 on April 18th, and Effy’s Big Gay Brunch on April 19th.
His opponents for each show were not named in the announcement. All three shows will stream live on Triller TV+.
*BREAKING*
ZACK SABRE JR returns to GCW for 3 huge shows during @collective2025 in LAS VEGAS!
*Thursday 4/17*
Josh Barnett's Bloodsport
*Friday 4/18*
Joey Janela's Spring Break
*Saturday 4/19*
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch
Watch them all LIVE on @Triller_TV+ pic.twitter.com/QrLn5DEoqF
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 7, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Next WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction
- Guinness World Records Acknowledges John Cena’s Heel Turn With Unlikely Record
- John Cena Shares Message Following Attack on Cody Rhodes: ‘Evaluate It and Don’t Take It Personal’
- Lex Luger Recalls Jumping to WCW in 1995, Says Linda McMahon Was Angrier at Him Than Vince