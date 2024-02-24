Zack Sabre Jr. Says He’ll Lead NJPW Into Its New Era

Zack Sabre Jr. is ready to pick up the ball and carry NJPW into its new era, as he noted following New Beginning in Sapporo. Sabre spoke after Friday morning’s show in a backstage interview following his win over Yuji Nagata and said he plans to win the IWGP Championship this year.

“Moving on, New Beginning,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “There’s not really that many new beginnings in this series, is there? Same old bollocks. But one thing that’s gonna be very new from next month, we’re gonna have ourselves a new challenger because I’m gonna win the New Japan Cup for the third time, for the third bloody time. Third time’s a charm. Who am I gonna be facing? Will it be SANADA, the most handsome man in New Japan Pro-Wrestling? A much more interesting, technically proficient and skilled wrestler? That will be much more exciting for me. But I’ll take immense satisfaction from taking the championship from Naito. I’ve beaten Naito more than he’s had dodgy haircuts. But I’ve never beaten him for an IWGP Championship, let alone the top championship in all of, not only Japanese professional wrestling, but all of professional wrestling.”

He continued, ” I don’t really care if it’s SANADA or Naito. The most important thing is, things are gonna bloody change. Ospreay, he’s out of here. Bye-bye, Okada. You’re gone this weekend. We’ve got a lot of young talented wrestlers, but they’re babies. They’re little puppies. They’re not fucking ready yet. Who’s ready? Zack Sabre Jr. This is my year. This is everything my career’s been building up to. I’m gonna become IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and I’ll lead New Japan, not only into a new era, but new Strong Style.”