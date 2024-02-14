Zilla Fatu Reconciles With Booker T, Returning To Reality of Wrestling

Zilla Fatu says he’s mended fences with Booker T and is returning to Reality of Wrestling. Fatu had his debut match for ROW back in July but exited the company in September, noting that he and Booker had different philosophy and goals in wrestling. That appears to be resolved as Fatu posted to Twitter on Wednesday announcing that he’s returning.

Fatu wrote:

“After heartfelt discussions, Booker T and I have reconciled. It’s with genuine excitement I announce my return to Reality Of Wrestling. Looking forward to creating unforgettable moments together. #ROW #NewBeginnings 🤼

@BookerT5x @TheOfficialROW”