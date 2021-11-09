Zoey Stark Confirms Torn ACL, Undergoes Successful Surgery

As previously reported, WWE NXT star Zoey Stark was legitimately injured on a recent episode of the show, and she has since confirmed that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. Stark also noted that her surgery was a success and she’s already started the process of rehabbing.

“Sadly, I tore my ACL/Meniscus due to Toxic’s attack. Here’s the bad news for the “champs”. Surgery went great and I’m already rehabbing. I’ll be back BETTER & STRONGER with three targets in mind! Until then @shirai_io @KacyCatanzaro @wwekayden kick their ass tonight! @WWENXT,” Stark wrote on Twitter.

Stark’s most recent match was the Scareway to Hell Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc, which saw her and Io Shirai lose the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles to Toxic Atraction.

You can her tweet below.