– Bas Rutten gave an update on Mauro Ranallo in a new interview. Talking with the Luke Thomas Show (as you can hear below), Rutten — a friend of Ranallo’s — confirmed reports that Ranallo is doing “okay” and said it had to do with Ranallo’s bipolar disorder.

“He’s doing okay,” Rutten said. “As everybody knows – he’s very vocal about it – Mauro is bipolar. Sometimes, a couple of times a year, things are going too fast and he simply just needs to slow down.” … “I think he will be back very soon.”

Ranallo has missed the last two episodes of Smackdown, with WWE noting Ranallo was “out sick” for this week’s episode. Some became concerned when he went silent on Twitter at the same time, but Ranallo posted a quick message thanking fans for support and is staying off social media at doctor’s orders.