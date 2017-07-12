wrestling / News

GFW Suspends Alberto El Patron

July 12, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to PWinsider, Global Force Wrestling issued the following, announcing that they were suspending Alberto El Patron…

Global Force Wrestling has indefinitely suspended Alberto El Patron, effective immediately, until the investigation is resolved following a recent incident in Orlando, Florida.

Patron has been in the news for the past few days, following a public altercation with Paige where Patron was seen being detained by police in the Orlando airport.

