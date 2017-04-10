wrestling / News
Katsuyori Shibata Hospitalized After Yesterday’s NJPW SAKURA GENESIS Event
New Japan Pro wrestling reports that Katsuyori Shibata collapsed after yesterday’s NJPW SAKURA GENESIS event, where hr faced Kazuckika Okada. There were reports that Shibata passed out after the match; NJPW confirms he was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a subdural hematoma. Surgery was performed, was considered a success, and Shibata is recovering and resting.
According to WebMD, “A subdural hematoma is a collection of blood outside the brain. Subdural hematomas are usually caused by severe head injuries. The bleeding and increased pressure on the brain from a subdural hematoma can be life-threatening. Some subdural hematomas stop and resolve spontaneously; others require surgical drainage.”
Shibata often does a head butt spot in his matches, which leads to him busting himself open. He did that spot at SAKURA GENESIS.