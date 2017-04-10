New Japan Pro wrestling reports that Katsuyori Shibata collapsed after yesterday’s NJPW SAKURA GENESIS event, where hr faced Kazuckika Okada. There were reports that Shibata passed out after the match; NJPW confirms he was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a subdural hematoma. Surgery was performed, was considered a success, and Shibata is recovering and resting.

According to WebMD, “A subdural hematoma is a collection of blood outside the brain. Subdural hematomas are usually caused by severe head injuries. The bleeding and increased pressure on the brain from a subdural hematoma can be life-threatening. Some subdural hematomas stop and resolve spontaneously; others require surgical drainage.”

Shibata often does a head butt spot in his matches, which leads to him busting himself open. He did that spot at SAKURA GENESIS.