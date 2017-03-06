– Matt Hardy has laid the claim of ownership on his “Broken” gimmick. Hardy filed an application for “Broken Matt Hardy” on March 1st following the expiration of his contract with Impact Wrestling. The trademark filing lists as a standard character mark for use in “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”

There may be a battle over the gimmick, though. Impact reportedly claim that the Hardys’ contract specifically stipulated that the company owns all IP creations, which if true would mean that the gimmick couldn’t go with Hardy when he left. Anthem can file an opposition to the trademark but have not yet, as of this writing, done so.