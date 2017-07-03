wrestling / News

Matt Hardy Reportedly Close to Deal For Broken Gimmick

July 3, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Matt Hardy is reportedly very close to a deal with GFW for the rights to his Broken Universe gimmick. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the Hardys are “real close” to a resolution with Anthem Media, GFW’s parent company, and may get the gimmick back soon.

Hardy has been teasing the return of his Broken character, saying this weekend that his urges “are actively becoming more difficult to contain” and posting the following to Twitter on Sunday:

