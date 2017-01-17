– A new report claims that Randy Orton got into a heated altercation with a WWE fan at a gym before last night’s WWE house show in Jonesboro, Arkansas. NEA Report has the story, in which a fan named Anthony Martin says he saw Orton working out at a gym and, after taking a picture, was accosted by the WWE Superstar.

Martin told the site that he approached Orton and said, “Can I get a picture of you?” He continued, “He gave me a fist bump and replied, ‘Sorry. I can’t hear you,’ pointing to his ear phones. We went our separate ways.”

Martin said that he decided to take a picture of Orton from across the room and Orton saw it, then “came up to me, got in my face and said, ‘What the f**k are you doing? I said no **ddamn pictures! Are you f**king stupid?’…I said, ‘No. You said you couldn’t hear me.”

A friend of Martin’s corroborated the story, saying, “(Orton) said, ‘I can’t hear you, bro,’ and walked away. So Anthony walked back and took a picture anyways and then Randy came over to Anthony, grabbed his hand and was belittling Anthony and pretty much was saying m’fer this, m’fer that.”

The friend said that Martin explained himself and that Orton said to “enjoy their workout” before leaving. Martin added at the end, “I am not his fan. Matter of fact I never liked him.”

The picture Martin took of Orton is below: