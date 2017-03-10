wrestling / News

Reby Hardy Goes off on Impact Via Twitter, Says They Threatened to Sue

March 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Reby Hardy has fired off another public verbal assault on Impact Wrestling. The former Reby Sky, who went on a tirade late last month against the then-TNA after it was reported that the Hardys were choosing not to re-sign with the company due to feeling disrespected during negotiations, began posting a series of tweets slamming Impact for a variety of reasons. Hardy says that TNA threatened to sue the family and has even “come after” Senor Benjamin, who is her father and was never under contract.

Hardy did not say what Impact is threatening to sue over, although there is a reported dispute between the two sides over ownership of Matt’s “Broken” Gimmick. Matt filed a trademark for “Broken Matt Hardy” on March 1st after the expiration of his contract but Impact apparently claims that the Hardys’ contract specifically stipulated that the company owns all IP creations.

You can see the full content of Reby’s comments below.

