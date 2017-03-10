– Reby Hardy has fired off another public verbal assault on Impact Wrestling. The former Reby Sky, who went on a tirade late last month against the then-TNA after it was reported that the Hardys were choosing not to re-sign with the company due to feeling disrespected during negotiations, began posting a series of tweets slamming Impact for a variety of reasons. Hardy says that TNA threatened to sue the family and has even “come after” Senor Benjamin, who is her father and was never under contract.

Hardy did not say what Impact is threatening to sue over, although there is a reported dispute between the two sides over ownership of Matt’s “Broken” Gimmick. Matt filed a trademark for “Broken Matt Hardy” on March 1st after the expiration of his contract but Impact apparently claims that the Hardys’ contract specifically stipulated that the company owns all IP creations.

You can see the full content of Reby’s comments below.

LMAO FUCK YOU GUYS @EdNordholm @RealJeffJarrett @IMPACTWRESTLING MORE than happy to play this game — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Can we just talk about how many times Matt's contract could have been broken due to NUMEROUS issues on TNA end and… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

…never made a fuss about shit, but MFers wanna try & come at us NOW, *after the fact* ?! Don't you have an owl to promote or some shit !? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Or – I dunno – a company to "make great" ? Instead of acting like the petty little bitches you are ???? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Speaking of petty, nice video package on TNA's "history": with NO visual or mention of Jeff – who gave his all for 7 YEARS – or Kurt ?! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

But y'all sure made sure to get those two video ID shoots of Jeff Jarrett in there LMAO. But it's "just business, brother", right ? PETTY. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Everything these boys have done for the company & you wanna try & fuck us for the sake of it. Literally no other reason except YOU MAD lol — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

How about my husband leaving me A DAY AFTER GIVING BIRTH to make your TV tapings ? That's how dedicated this MFer was to the company. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

How about how the 3 highest rated TV segments of 2016 were financed by HARDYS solely to help the product & because they BELIEVED IN TNA — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Or ALL THE SHIT TALKING BY JJ throughout contract negotiations & Matt was STILL THERE, professional & trying to make things work for 2017 ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Oh & this the best part…these MFers trying to come after SEÑOR BENJAMIN. LMAO I CANT. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

"Señor Benjamin" – my dad, by the way – who was never paid a dime by the company & who was obviously never under contract… — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

…Not that those contract things mean anything to TNA…Until after they're over or until 3 days before they expire, apparently. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Funny thing is, everyone who ever actually had anything to do with #BROKEN Matt Hardy has our back on this. WHAT DOES THAT SAY TO YOU ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Damn near 20% of your roster leaving in the span of a week, all citing the same reasons or none at all. WHAT DOES THAT TELL YOU ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

And then a fakeass "wishing you well" tweet from @EdNordholm, mere HOURS before threatening to sue us. SUCH A FITTING END, MAN. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Seriously, you couldn't write this shit… Well. TNA couldn't write this shit… any writers worth a shit left too ! 😆 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Real cute how TNA can go radio silent for WEEKS (with exception of nonsensical drunk texts from JJ) but we get a 2 hour deadline to respond — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Fuck you think this is, "Taken" ? LOL I can't. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017

Good luck explaining to your talent that their pay checks are late (again) because you're spending all your $$ suing the Hardys. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 10, 2017