Here is the updated card for EVOLVE 81. EVOLVE 81 takes place on March 31st at 8PM ET and will air live on FloSlam.

* Non-Title Challenge Match: EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Michael Elgin

* Catch Point Implodes Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Fred Yehi vs. Matt Riddle

* Heavyweight Challenge Match: Keith Lee vs. Donovan Dijak

* Catch Point vs. High-Flyers Challenge Match: EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Tracy Williams, Chris Dickinson & Jaka vs. Jason Kincaid, Sammy Guevara & Austin Theory

* Style Clash Challenge Match: Drew Galloway vs. Lio Rush

* Special Challenge Match: Timothy Thatcher with Stokely Hathaway vs. ACH